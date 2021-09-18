Victoria Police clash with Protesters during ‘The Worldwide Rally for Freedom’ in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 18 September 2021. The Worldwide Rally for Freedom is a purported day of rallies for ‘freedom’ across many countries, which is also labelled ‘World Wide Demonstration 4.0’. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Photo Story – Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Melbourne
