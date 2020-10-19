Photo Story: Wreckage of 145-year-old schooner exposed by shifting sands

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos of the keel sections of the wrecked 145-year-old Grand Banks Schooner, Ada K. Damon, are seen in the sands of Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts, USA.

The fishing schooner broke from her anchor in a snowstorm on 26 December 1909, running aground at Crane Beach and was buried in the shifting sands a few years later. Over the past 15 years portions of the ship have been revealed as the beach changed and in early 2020 the sands of the beach shifted again exposing the remnants of the keel.

A piping plover, charadrius melodus, hunts in the sands near keel sections of the wrecked 145 year old Grand Banks Schooner, Ada K. Damon, on Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts, USA.

Keel sections of the wrecked 145 year old Grand Banks Schooner, Ada K. Damon.

A wooden peg, known as a treenail or trennel, is seen in the keel section of the wrecked 145 year old Grand Banks Schooner, Ada K. Damon.

Via EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Like this: Like Loading...