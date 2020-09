Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos made available by Statnett, the Norwegian state owned enterprise responsible for owning, operating and constructing the stem power grid in Norway, on 10 September 2020 shows a picture taken from a submarine robot of the sunken German warship Karlsruhe which led the attack on Kristiansand, Norway, on 09 April 1940.

Statnett discovered the wreck at 490 meters during inspection of one of the submarine cables between Norway and Denmark.

A handout photo made available by Statnett on 10 September 2020 shows a Sonar image of the sunken German warship Karlsruhe.

A handout photo made available by Statnett on 10 September 2020 shows a picture taken from a submarine robot of the sunken German warship Karlsruhe which led the attack on Kristiansand, Norway, on 09 April 1940.

Via EPA-EFE/Statnett HANDOUT

Like this: Like Loading...