Reading Time: < 1 minute

A young poitou donkey named Malwinka in the enclosure of Zoo in Plock, Poland.

The female of one of the world’s rarest donkey was born on 04 July this year. Originating from the historic land of Poitou in northwestern France, Poitou donkeys are also one of the largest sizes breeds of domestic donkey.

The first known description of the breed to date is dated to the early 18th century, while it is not impossible that it originated as far back as the Roman Empire.

Via EPA-EFE/Szymon Labinski