Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford poses for photographs in front of her small plane after landing in Wevelgem, Belgium, 20 January 2022.

Zara, 19, broke the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a microlight aircraft Her journey began in August 2021 in a Shark Aero ultralight aircraft departing from Belgium and heading west.

Via EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ