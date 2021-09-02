Photo Story: ‘Zorba the Greek’ composer Theodorakis dies at 96

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis directs his orchestra during a rehearsal at the ancient Herodium Atticon theater at the steps of Acropolis, in Athens, Greece, 20 May 2001 (reissued 02 September 2021).

The legendary Greek composer, musician and politician Theodorakis passed away on 02 September 2021 at the age of 96, media report by citing a Greek Culture Ministry statement on 02 September 2021.

One of Theodorakis’ most popular works was the soundtrack for the ‘Zorba The Greek’ movie from 1964 with Anthony Quinn.

Via EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU