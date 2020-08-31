PhotoStory – Iran’s Ashura celebration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Iranian Shiite Muslim girl wearing face mask attends the Tasua (ninth day of Muharram) mourning ceremony, ahead of Ashura Day, at the Tehran’s university Tehran, Iran, 29 August 2020.

The Ashura day commemorates the death anniversary of the third Shiite Imam Hussein, who was grandson of Muslim Prophet Mohammed. Ashura is the peak of ten days of mourning when Shiite Muslims mourn the killing of Imam Hussein whose shrine is in Karbala in southern Iraq.

EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

