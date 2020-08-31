Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Iran, Photo Story

PhotoStory – Iran’s Ashura celebration

An Iranian Shiite Muslim girl wearing face mask attends the Tasua (ninth day of Muharram) mourning ceremony, ahead of Ashura Day, at the Tehran’s university Tehran, Iran, 29 August 2020.

The Ashura day commemorates the death anniversary of the third Shiite Imam Hussein, who was grandson of Muslim Prophet Mohammed. Ashura is the peak of ten days of mourning when Shiite Muslims mourn the killing of Imam Hussein whose shrine is in Karbala in southern Iraq.

