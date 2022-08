Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four Maltese athletes will be taking part in the athletics’ event at the Commonwealth events in Birmingham.

Carla Scicluna will be on track today in the 100m while Janet Richard’s turn on the 400m will be tomorrow. Charlotte Wingfield will run the 200m on Thursday while Claire Azzopardi takes on the long jump this Friday. Together they will then fly the Maltese flag in the 4×100 relay race on Saturday.