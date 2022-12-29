Pink Floyd have raised £500,000 with Ukraine charity single ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pink Floyd have revealed that, thanks to their recent benefit single ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’, they’ve raised £500,000 for humanitarian charities aiding those affected by the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ was released back in April as Pink Floyd’s first new song in nearly three decades. At the time, bandleader David Gilmour – who has a Ukrainian family and had already spoken out against the war – said the track was recorded just weeks prior as a show of solidarity to those fighting against Russia’s invading military.

“We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers,” he said in a press statement.

On his ambitions for the song’s release, Gilmour explained: “I hope it will receive wide support and publicity. We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale. We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Shortly after the song’s digital and streaming release, Pink Floyd announced physical editions on CD and seven-inch vinyl. Like with the digital release, profits from the collectible pressings contributed to the charity fundraising.

In a statement shared on Christmas Eve (December 24), the band confirmed that they’d reached the momentous half-million-pound milestone. £450,000 reportedly came from single sales and streaming revenue, while the remaining £50,000 was contributed by Gilmour and bandmate Nick Mason (the only other member of Pink Floyd involved in making ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’).

The money, they wrote, will be distributed between five humanitarian charities: Hospitallers, The Kharkiv And Przemyśl Project, Vostok SOS, Kyiv Volunteer and Livyj Bereh.

