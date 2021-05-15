Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pink wants to encourage young girls to “be really kind” to each other.

The 41-year-old has said her best piece of advice when it comes to spreading “girl power” is to make sure young girls are always being friendly to one another, whilst not letting anything hold them back.

In her cover story for People magazine, Pink was asked questions by children and one of them asked her about “girl power”, to which she responded: “I would say to be really kind to other girls, and to cheer them on when they’re playing sports, and to not listen to anybody tell you that you can’t do something just because you’re a girl. Because that means you can do it better. And I would say, find good girlfriends and be really kind to your girlfriends. I’m not sure if that’s great advice, but I have found it to be useful in my own life.”

The message comes after Pink also recently said she was pitted against other female artists when she was starting her career.

Pink insisted it was “so unfair” that she was branded as “anti” Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, despite being a huge fan of the two songstresses.

She said: “It was so unfair to all the girls. None of us wanted that, I love Britney – she used to carry around my album. I was like, ‘Dude, I’m a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn’t have to be the anti-Britney. I don’t want to fight anybody.’ I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it’s totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad – I love to watch it.”

Meanwhile, the ‘So What’ hitmaker previously opened up about balancing motherhood and her career.

She said: “Touring with kids is impossible – and I did the impossible.

“For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms. You just keep going.

“I’m just thinking about: ‘Am I raising a kind person? What’s it like to be my kid?'”

BANG Showbiz via Reuters