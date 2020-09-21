Pirlo enjoys winning start to coaching career as Juve thump Sampdoria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo is not out to copy anyone, he said on Sunday after beginning his new career with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A.

Pirlo, who only received his coaching badge last week, has cited Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte as his biggest influences but said that his style of football would be a mix of everything.

“I don’t want to copy anyone, I have my own ideas and I will take my cue from the teams that impressed me,” he said. “We haven’t had much time because the boys have only been back for a week from their national team commitments.”

Dejan Kulusevski, signed from Atalanta, scored on his debut in the 13th minute with only his sixth touch of the ball in a Juventus shirt before defender Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo added two more in the last 15 minutes.

