Plea to save conjoined twins ‘in critical condition’ in war torn Yemen

BBC – Doctors in the Yemeni capital Sanaa have called for urgent help to save the lives of conjoined twins who were born on Wednesday.

The head of the al-Sabeen hospital where the boys were born said they were in a “critical condition” and needed surgery that can only be done abroad. Sanaa’s airport is shut due to Yemen’s long-running war, which has devastated an already fragile health system.

A Saudi Arabia-based aid centre said it was examining whether it could help.

Photos – EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHA

