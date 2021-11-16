PM Abela appeals for vaccination take-up / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 16 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM Abela appeals for vaccination take-up

PM Robert Abela said that the country’s economic recovery depended on everyone’s attitude and actions. Speaking in Parliament, Abela urged citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccination to avoid the return of restrictions being witnessed in other European countries. He added that the situation in hospital will be the basis for further decision-making related to the pandemic, re-iterating that the health authorities see no need to tighten COVID-19 restrictions or remove the few that are still in place. Abela said that 76,000 booster doses had been administered.

Grey-listing already taking its toll – De Marco

PN Shadow Finance Minister Mario De Marco said that Malta was already experiencing an impact of grey-listing, noting how a number of financial services operators had closed shop and left. De Marco also quoted a recent survey which had highlighted a strong decline in Malta’s attractiveness for direct foreign investment and a study by the Malta Employers Association, which had shown that 88% of its members believe that the grey listing decision will have a negative impact on their business.

Metsola to run for EP Presidency

MEP Roberta Metsola on Monday said she will vie for the European Parliament presidency, establishing her as a potential consensus candidate from the body’s powerful conservative group. The Maltese politician revealed her decision in an email, seen by POLITICO, sent to MEP colleagues in the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), the Parliament’s largest bloc. “I want to help get people in our member states to believe in Europe,” Metsola said in a statement to POLITICO confirming her candidacy. First elected to the European Parliament in 2013, Metsola was one of Malta’s first female MEPs and has become one of the EPP and Parliament’s point people on migration.

Covid-19 Update: Active Covid-19 cases edged above 600 on Monday with 55 new cases, while 17 persons recovered. Despite the higher number of infected persons, which now stands at 603, only 13 of them are currently being treated in hospital, two of whom in ITU.