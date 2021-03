Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela has written to the Commissioner of Police in the light of media reports about a company named Macbridge and allegations related to corruption and graft with regard to a number of projects carried out by Government.

Abela reiterated his confidence in all investigative institutions and said that they should continue to work independently and without looking anyone in the face.

Read Abela’s letter here.

