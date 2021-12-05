Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Political Survey – Support for the Labour Party runs at 45.9%, the highest it has ever been this year, a majority of 45,000 votes

Support for the Labour Party has grown to 45.9%, the highest it has ever been this year, according to the December survey released today by Maltatoday. The Nationalist Party registered 31.9%, while ADPD scored 0.1%. People who will not vote have remained stable at 11.3%, while those who are uncertain have dropped to 10.3% from 13.5% last month. Labour leader Robert Abela’s trust rating has risen to 51.1%, while that of Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has dropped to 26.5%. The trust gap between the two leaders is at its widest since Grech took over the reins of the PN in September 2020.

Man arraigned with attempted murder after shootout with police

Aidan Bartolo, the man who on Friday evening was involved into a case and shootout with police was arraigned on Saturday and charged with attempted murder. The 24-year-old was also charged with attempted grievous bodily injury, injuring police officers, driving in a reckless manner, disobeying police orders and being a recidivist, among others. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, but denied bail. Sections of the media have reported that the man is involved in drug crimes. (Times of Malta)

Abela refuses calls for free vote on cannabis

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to allow a free vote to MPs on a bill seeking to legalise cannabis use for those over 18, after a number of NGOs called him to do so: “Cabinet and the government parliamentary group followed the consultation process attentively and held an internal discussion process. This reform will pass with the vote of the government’s united parliamentary group,” the prime minister’s spokesman said.

PN pursues authentic politics – Grech

The PN has never shied away from negative surveys and has always pursued “authentic politics”, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Speaking on radio, he said that the PN never took people for a ride,” he said. He argued that the game was rigged with systemic propoganda by Labour, including bias on the national broadcaster. “The Government has hijacked the institutions of the country,” he said. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: Hospitalisations increase

A total of 59 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, a significant drop from the three-digit figures of the past couple of days. However, hospitalised patients increased from 15 to 21, with two in intensive care.