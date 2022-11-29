PM rules out reshuffle / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 29 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Mental health complications to remain in bill allowing abortion – Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne sad that the government is ready to discuss ‘genuine suggestions’ for amendments to the wording of a bill which will allow the termination of pregnancies when the mother’s life or health are at serious risk. However, he dismissed calls for an amendment that would limit the coverage of the bill to women suffering serious ‘physical’ and hence not mental health complications. Speaking in parliament, Fearne said the Bill could be amended so that decisions in each case would be taken by more than one doctor, in line with the hospital’s current operating procedures. (Times of Malta)

PM rules out reshuffle

Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out a Cabinet reshuffle but failed to quash rumours Chris Fearne could be Malta’s next European Commissioner in two years’ time. “I am satisfied with their work and where I feel their performance needs to improve we have a cordial head to head discussion but everyone is pulling the same rope”, he said during an interview on Xtra on the national broadcaster. Abela refused to rule out that his Deputy, Chris Fearne, would be government’s nomination for European commissioner in 2024. “In Chris Fearne I find a strong shoulder to lean on every day… he is an important cog in the health sector and has piloted big reforms. If that moment arrives, which is something I do not wish for, that he contemplates other things, one will take decisions at that time,” Abela replied. (Maltatoday)

New MP denounces hunting in maiden speech

Malta’s newest MP, former St Julians mayor Albert Buttigieg, took an explicit stand against hunting and trapping in his maiden speech on Monday, seemingly setting himself apart from his party on the contentious issue. Albert Buttigieg was sworn in as an MP late last month after winning a casual election for the seat vacated by Robert Arrigo on his passing. (Newsbook)

