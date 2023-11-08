PM Sunak to hold Metropolitan Police chief ‘accountable’ for allowing pro-Palestinian protest on Armistice Day

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rishi Sunak said he will hold the chief of the Metropolitan Police “accountable” for allowing a pro-Palestinian demonstration to go ahead on Armistice Day.

The prime minister will meet Sir Mark Rowley to discuss the issue later on Wednesday.

It comes a day after Sir Mark resisted pressure heaped on the force by politicians to try to block the protest calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in London on Saturday.

Speaking during a visit to a school in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, the prime minister said: “This is a decision that the Metropolitan Police commissioner has made.

“He has said that he can ensure that we safeguard remembrance for the country this weekend as well as keep the public safe.

“Now, my job is to hold him accountable for that.”

Sir Mark said the demonstration on 11 November would go ahead because the “legal threshold” to stop it on security grounds “had not been met”.

The commissioner said people “should be very reassured that we’re going to keep this away from the remembrance and armistice events” but that legally, there was “no mechanism to ban a gathering, a static protest”.

Mr Sunak said the meeting will discuss how police will ensure the protesters will be kept aware from Remembrance Day events.

He added: “More broadly, my view is that these marches are disrespectful and that’s what I’ll be discussing with the Police Commissioner later today.”

Mr Sunak has previously branded the planned march as “provocative and disrespectful” and said it shouldn’t be allowed.

He wrote to Sir Mark last week and said there was “a clear and present risk” that memorials such as the Cenotaph “could be desecrated”.

The meeting comes as police guard the Rochdale Cenotaph in Greater Manchester after three incidents this week.

The prime minister called the vandalism war memorials “absolutely sickening”.

“This weekend will be about the country coming together to pay tribute and recognise the sacrifice of so many over so many years,” he said.

“That’s what I’ll be doing. I think that’s what the vast majority of this country will be doing this weekend, marking that moment with the dignity and respect that it deserves.”

Organisers have said the protest in London on Saturday will be “well away” from the Cenotaph in Whitehall, instead going from Hyde Park to the US embassy, and that it won’t start until after the 11am silence to remember people who died in wars.

Read more via Sky news

