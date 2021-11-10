PN calls for investigation on dubious Muscat money transfers: / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 10 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN calls for investigation on dubious Muscat money transfers: PN leader Bernard Grech has re-iterated his calls for the police to investigate “dubious money transfers” received by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Writing on Facebook, Grech accused the authorities of going behind small businesses and professionals, while leaving the “big fish” untouched.

Grech said the police are obliged to immediately investigate the reasons behind the Muscat payments. (Times of Malta)

Parliament committee accepts report finding Cutajar in breach of ethics: The parliament’s standards committee has accepted the conclusions of a report that found Rosianne Cutajar breached ethics when failing to declare income from a property deal for Yorgen Fenech. Standards Commissioner George Hyzler concluded in July that Cutajar breached ethics when she failed to declare brokerage fees she received from the deal in her parliamentary declaration. He also recommended that his findings be passed on to the Tax Commissioner for further investigation. Labour and PN MPs voted unanimously for the report’s approval. (Maltatoday)

PA removes objections from public view: The Planning Authority has removed all objections filed by members of the public to any planning application from view on its public database. Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said he was not aware of the change. A spokesperson to the Minister said that “The Minister was not informed of this decision by the PA. He strongly believes that the PA should be transparent in its work and has asked the PA and IDPC [Information and Data Protection Commissioner] for an explanation.” (Independent)

Covid-19 Update: There were 35 new Covid-19 cases as 10 people recovered. 13 people are being treated at Mater Dei hospital, 4 of whom are in the ITU. (CDE News)