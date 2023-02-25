PN calls for urgent debate, protest on Monday after Vitals judgement / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 25 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Dramatic, historic, damning: reactions to Steward/Vitals court ruling

Dramatic, historic, damning: these are but three of a list of adjectives used throughout the past hours to react to the outcome of a judgment annulling the controversial deal that handed over the running of three state hospitals to a private consortium. Ruling on a case started by former PN leader Adrian Delia, Judge Francesco Depasquale did not mince his words, arguing that the deal brokered under the former PM Joseph Muscat’s administration was “corrupt and fraudulent” and that the Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital should be returned to the state because promised targets were never met. While Government said that it would be looking into the decision, Steward described the statements made against it as “outrageous and without merit”.

PN calls for debate, protest on Monday after Vitals judgment

The Opposition will be requesting an urgent debate in parliament on Monday on the court judgment that annulled the hospitals concession agreement. Opposition leader Bernard Grech also called on the public to demonstrate outside parliament and voice their opposition to crooked and fraudulent behaviour. “Next Monday, is our first opportunity, to insist on an immediate discussion in parliament in regards to all material of national importance as emerged from court today,” Grech told the press with Adrian Delia alongside him. An emotional Delia said that the fight had lasted for five years but that however “we believed that in the face of corruption you can never stop fighting and you can never give up”. (Maltatoday/The Malta Independent)

Debt levels approaching €9 billion

At the end of January 2023, Malta’s debt reached €8.9 billion, an increase of €774.8 million when compared to 2022. The increase reported under Malta Government Stocks (€669.4 million) was the main contributor to the rise in debt. Malta reported a deficit of €120.9 million in January 2023, an increase of €54.7 million when compared to the same period the previous year. (Newsbook)

