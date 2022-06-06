PN leader asks Govt to act on inflation / Malta News Briefing – Monday 6 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN leader asks Govt to act on inflation

PN leader Bernard Grech called on government to “put words into action” and “do something” to address the rising cost of living. The Opposition leader, speaking on NET, said the issue is impacting everyone and this has become evident not just through statistics but from day-to-day interacations.

“It is something that people of all backgrounds are feeling. We are talking about people not being able to purchase basic needs. The government has to do something,” he argued. The PN leader said the Labour Party has been in government for almost 10 years and so it was high time that certain pressing issues are addressed. (Times of Malta)

Parliament costing taxpayer at least €1.4m a year

Malta’s new Parliament, which counts a record 79 MPs, is costing the taxpayer at least €1,460,819.7 annually.

Through the gender quota mechanism, which was passed into law just over a year ago, 12 more women MPs were elected to Parliament, increasing the female representation. There are now 22 women MPs, including 10 who were elected through the normal electoral process. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update

Malta reported 66 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With 96 recoveries the number of known active cases stands at 1,392.

One death was recorded over the past 24-hour period, taking the death tally to 723. (Newsbook)