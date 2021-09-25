Malta: PN wants VAT reduction for tourism sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the PN is calling for a reduction in VAT for business in the tourism sector from 18 per cent to 7 per cent. Party spokesperson Peter Agius said that such a mechanism would be possible under an EU derogation. Read more:

Another story quotes a PN statement accusing the national broadcaster of becoming a mouthpiece of the Labour government. It says that the evening news bulletin is significantly skewed towards the government. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/24/ix-xandir-tal-istat-qed-jinhakem-dejjem-aktar-minn-robert-abela-u-min-nies-tal-qalba-tieghu-pn/

