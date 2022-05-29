PN’s Grech promises courageous decisions after re-election /Malta News Briefing – Sunday 29 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Grech promises strong and courageous decisions after re-election

Following his re-election as PN party leader, Bernard Grech said that he will be taking strong decisions in the interest of the country and the party.

PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino described Bernard Grech’s re-election as party leader with 81% of eligible votes as a strong mandate. “From this very day starts a process for us to take a host of important decisions, for us to reorganise and face the coming European and local council elections in 2024… I am convinced we can overcome our problems for the PN to reach out to more people, to grow, and get more results.”

Cacopardo confirmed ADPD Chair – indicates transition to new leadership

Malta’s Green Party ADPD also confirmed its current chairperson, Carmel Cacopardo during its AGM. Cacopardo confirmed his intention to step down and announced that this will be his last term in office as party leader, promising “a year of transition towards a new leadership.” Addressing the party’s general meeting, Cacopardo said ADPD’s insistence that every vote should count means that the trust shown in it by voters in the last General Election should be reflected in parliamentary representation.

Malta registers first monkeypox case

Health authorities have announced that a first case of monkeypox was detected in Malta. The Ministry said that the case involves a 38-year-old man who lives in Malta and who recently travelled to a country where cases of the infection had been detected. The man has slight symptoms and is isolation at home after it was concluded he did not require hospital treatment. During a recent press briefing Health Minister Chris Fearne insisted that there was no case for alarm, and that monkeypox “is rare and is not easily transmitted”.