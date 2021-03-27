Poland and Bologna keeper Skorupski tests positive for COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland have withdrawn Lukasz Skorupski from their squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and England after the goalkeeper tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s football association said.

Skorupski, 29, is the second Polish player to test positive after Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich earlier this week.

Skorupski, who plays for Italian Serie A club Bologna, reported symptoms on Thursday night and went into isolation on Friday after returning a positive result, with Poland calling up Karol Niemczycki as a replacement.

Poland, who drew 3-3 with Hungary on Thursday, host Andorra on Sunday before taking on England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

