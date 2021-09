Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s central bank has more than 230 tonnes of gold and plans to expand its reserves, the head of Poland’s Central Bank said on Monday.

As of August, Poland’s central bank had more than 7.4 million ounces of gold, or around 230 tonnes, Adam Glapinski told Polish right-wing portal Do Rzeczy in an interview.

He said the central bank planned to expand its reserves but the speed at which it did so would depend on changes in its reserve assets, as well as ongoing market conditions.