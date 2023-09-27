Poland says it will bid to hold Olympics in 2036

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland will bid to hold the summer Olympics in 2036, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, entering the ring with other hopefuls including Indonesia and Mexico.

Poland, which hosted the multi-sports European Games this summer in Krakow and Malopolska, has never hosted an Olympic Games.

“I would like to announce, after consultations with the Polish Olympic Committee, with the Minister of Sport, and with the government, that our ambition and intention is to start efforts to organize the Summer Olympic Games in 2036,” Andrzej Duda told a conference in Zakopane, southern Poland.

The International Olympic Committee has awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane, while there are several interested potential candidates for the 2036 Games, including Mexico and Indonesia.

Paris will host next year’s summer Games while Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games.

via Reuters

