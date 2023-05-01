Poland strengthens its border fence with Russia to keep migrants out

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that the razor wire fence along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad would be further reinforced.

He said it was necessary to prevent the illegal crossings of migrants.

Morawiecki spoke during a trip to the town of Bartoszyce in the weekend, located about sixty kilometres from Kaliningrad.

“We will build appropriate safeguards along the entire border strip, both physical and electronic,” he said.

The exclave is wedged between Lithuania and Poland and has no land border with Russia. Now, with the closure of more European Union airspace since the invasion of Ukraine it is more difficult for Russian planes to fly there.

For many months there have been fears that Russia might encourage migrants, including refugees, to try to enter the European Union from its territory as a way of ratcheting up pressure on the West.

PHOTO: Polish soldiers install barbed wire along Polish border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, near Lenkupie village, north-eastern Poland. EPA-EFE/ARTUR RESZKO

Read more via Euronews

