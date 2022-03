Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) – Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced the idea of a peacekeeping mission during a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday.

Photo – Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki . EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka