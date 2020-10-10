Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s Iga Swiatek wins French Open, beating American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1

Swiatek, 19, is the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title.

Ranked 54th in the world, she was the second-lowest-ranked woman to reach the final of the French Open since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

It was the first time both players had competed at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Sofia Kenin of the USA during their women?s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Iga Swiatek of Poland (C) reacts with her team after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA in their women?s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Sofia Kenin of the USA during their women?s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Sofia Kenin of the USA in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their women?s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning against Sofia Kenin of the USA in their women?s final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

