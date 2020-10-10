Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD Sport, Tennis

Poland’s Iga Swiatek wins French Open

2 Mins Read
Poland’s Iga Swiatek wins French Open, beating American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1

Swiatek, 19, is the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title.

Ranked 54th in the world, she was the second-lowest-ranked woman to reach the final of the French Open since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

It was the first time both players had competed at Roland Garros.

Developing Story

