Poland’s PM says Vladimir Putin ‘more dangerous than Hitler or Stalin’

Vladimir Putin is more dangerous than Adolf Hitler or Joseph Stalin, the Polish prime minister has warned, while calling for the destruction of the Russian president’s “monstrous ideology”.

Poland’s leader Mateusz Morawiecki called for “de-Putinisation” in an article in The Telegraph. He said Mr Putin’s dangeruous ideology is bolstered by “deadlier weapons” at his disposal and new media at his fingertips to spread his propaganda.

“Putin is neither Hitler nor Stalin. Unfortunately, he is more dangerous,” he wrote. “Not so long ago, Poland engaged in an information war with Russia over the genesis of the Second World War. We won; but Putin achieved his goals. He infected the internet with millions of instances of fake news.”

Giving examples of the Ukrainian cities of Bucha, Irpin and Mariupol, where streets have “run with the blood of innocents”, Mr Morawiecki said it signified the return of the “accursed ideologies” of Stalin and Hitler.

An anti-war mural showing Lord Voldemort, the main villain character and antagonist in the ‘Harry Potter’ novel series by J. K. Rowling, with the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin, created by graffiti artist KAWU, is sprayed on a wall n Poznan, west-central Poland. EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

He accused the west of falling into “blissful forgetfulness” of the threats posed by Russia as Moscow continued to work to “resurrect the demons of history” in the last three decades.

He said the illusion that history cannot repeat itself “was laid bare on February 24 this year”, when Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine despite repeatedly denying the months-long military build-up on its border was to invade the neighbour.

The Polish prime minister blamed western ignorance which allowed Mr Putin to develop ideologies akin to “20th-century communism and Nazism”.

“We will lose our soul and our freedom and sovereignty” because Russia will not stop at Kyiv, he warned.

“She [Russia] has set out on a long march towards the west and it’s up to us to decide where we stop her.”

