Poland’s ruling party leads in opinion poll before Oct vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) – Poland’s ruling nationalists are in the lead ahead of Oct. 15 parliamentary elections, according to a poll published on Friday.

The Law and Justice party (PiS) and its small allies, Sovereign Poland and the Republicans, collectively known as United Right, were seen at 35.1% in a IBRiS poll for Onet.pl. The largest opposition grouping, the liberal Civic Coalition (KO), would win 26.1%, according to the poll.

The far-right Confederation would score 9.9%, while centre-right Third Way were on 9.2%. The New Left was on 9.1%.

Individual parties need to get 5% of the vote to get into parliament while coalitions listed below need at least 8% support.

