March 23 (Reuters) – Poland’s registered unemployment rate remained flat at 5.5% in February compared with 5.5% in January, statistics office data showed on Thursday, in line with analysts’ expectations of 5.5%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 864,800 last month.

