Police call for cocaine users to be banned from attending football matches after Euros mayhem

The Independent reports that police want the power to ban football fans who take cocaine at matches, over concerns that the drug could be driving disorder and violence.

Some England supporters were filmed openly snorting white powder at Wembley and elsewhere in London during the Euro 2020 final, which saw large numbers of ticketless people force their way into the stadium.

Cheshire Constabulary chief constable Mark Roberts, who is the national lead for football policing, told The Independent he was seeking changes that would allow police to impose Football Banning Orders for drug possession.

He said cocaine use was “prevalent” among football fans and had been recognised as a problem by police at stadiums for years.

“Football reflects the increased use of cocaine in wider society but it can drive some of the negative behaviour,” Mr Roberts added.

