Police detain 25 after raid on illegal migration / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 27 September 2022

Morning Briefing

Police detain 25 after raid on illegal migration

Another group of migrants living in Malta illegally were detained by the police after raids in Paola and Fgura on Monday. The police said that 25 people were discovered living illegally in Malta during inspections that happened early in the morning. Inspections were carried out jointly by the police and detention service personnel in various residences, where foreign nationals live. The police said that those arrested include Indian, Bangladeshi, Syrian and Colombian nationals. (Maltatoday)

NGO warns of complete takeover of Kalkara creek

Moviment Graffitti has warned that Transport Malta’s intention to increase the number of berths at the Kalkara yacht marina would essentially imply a total takeover of the creek. Earlier this year, government had abandoned contentious plans to build a yacht marina in Marsascala. “This development would result in more pollution, a loss in marine ecological biodiversity and reduced public access to the coast”, the NGO said. It remarked how the application was proposing a “staggering 334 berths” all around the creek, with “a significant number of berths catering for large boats”. (Times of Malta)

TM launches initiatives traffic on return to school

As thousands of school children return to class this week, Transport Malta has launched a number of initiatives to ease the traffic problem on our roads during the scholastic year, especially during the busiest time of the day, during rush hour. The transport body said that it will be offering a free tow truck service from Monday to Friday between 6am – 9.30am and from 3.30pm – 6.30pm during the scholastic year. There will be a strong presence of these enforcement officers during rush hour and in increase in patrols by Transport Malta. (TVM)

