Belarus

Police in Belarus detained 774 people at protests on eve of Putin summit

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police detained 774 people on Sunday at huge anti-government protests across Belarus, including 500 people detained in the capital Minsk, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

At least 100,000 protesters flooded the streets of Minsk on Sunday to protest against embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko who flew to Russia on Monday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Belarusian leader Lukashenko’s plane landed in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Monday morning ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
