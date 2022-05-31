Police investigating failure to arrest Iosif Galea / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 31 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Police investigating failure to arrest Iosif Galea

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri revealed that the police are examining why Iosif Galea was not detained in Malta and was allowed to leave the country many times while being wanted by the European Union. Camilleri stated that he spoke with the police commissioner, who informed him that the issue is being investigated internally. “If any wrongdoing results from the investigation, all the necessary steps will be taken,” he said while replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

PN’s Sammut re-iterates calls for Electrogas inquiry

Mark Anthony Sammut, a Nationalist MP, has renewed his request for a public probe into the government’s Electrogas contract.

Earlier, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli declined to reveal data on the average price of each energy unit that Enemalta has paid for its power supply, citing the company’s commercial interests. Dalli was responding to a PQ from the same MP, who questioned how much Enemalta paid for each unit of electricity generated by the power plants, as well as the Interconnector, between April 2017 and April 2022. He also inquired of Dalli about the number of units of energy purchased each month from each of the sources since April 2017.

Covid-19 Update: Active coronavirus cases remained virtually unchanged at 1,420 after health authorities reported 64 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, while 63 recovered.