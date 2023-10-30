Police officer seriously wounded in stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Israeli Border Police officer was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem on Monday morning, according to emergency services.

The suspected terrorist was apprehended by police. The wounded police officer was transferred to Hadassah University Medical Center.

The attack comes about two weeks after a police officer was seriously wounded and another officer was lightly wounded in a shooting attack targeting a police station near the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group