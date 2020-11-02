Police say several injured amid Vienna gunfire, media report a synagogue attacked

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of gunfire, police said on Twitter on Monday, with local media reporting that a synagogue had been attacked.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” the police said on Twitter.

A police spokesman said a large police deployment was under way in central Vienna.

The editor of newspaper Falter said one person had been killed, citing the Interior Ministry, which was not immediately available for comment.

Newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that a synagogue had been attacked. It and other media reported shots fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz.

