Polish government considering imposing restrictions for unvaccinated

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski in an interview with “Wprost” magazine said that the government is considering the restriction of access to various public services for unvaccinated people, for example only those who have taken the vaccine will have facilitated access to certain medical services.

Niedzielski said that the government would raise benefits for vaccinated people, “similar to other countries in Europe that are already preparing such plans”.



Asked whether special identity cards for vaccinated people would be introduced, following the example of Great Britain, the minister replied that for the time being there are plans to introduce a QR code in the Internet Patient Account application.

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski. The number of Poland’s confirmed coronavirus infections has grown since 31 December 2020 by 11,008 new cases and reached 1,305,774, the Ministry of Health said on 01 January 2021. Another 400 people have died, bringing the death toll to 28,956. EPA-EFE/Rafal Guz



“Every vaccinated person will be able to have such a code in their phone. If necessary, it would be printed so that even people who do not use smartphones could have it with them”, said the minist

Poland has organised vaccination points that will be able to vaccinate up to 98.5 percent of the population against Covid-19. Medical personnel will be the first group to get the jabs, followed by senior citizens and uniformed services.

Main Photo: Vaccination against COVID-19 is administered to medical and administrative staff with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the University Clinical Center in Gdansk, Poland, 31 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA

Read more via PolandIn

Like this: Like Loading...