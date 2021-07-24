Polish opposition seeks ban on fireworks to protect animals – Reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s largest opposition group has proposed a law that would ban the use of most fireworks and firecrackers, in a bid to protect domestic and wild animals.

They hope to introduce the proposed ban before New Year’s Eve, when many individuals buy and set off their own fireworks. In recent years, a growing number of cities have taken measures to ban or limit displays.

According to the draft legislation, proposed by the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), fireworks are particularly harmful to dogs and cats, causing them distress, as well as to people who do not take the noise well. When used near forests, they may also frighten wild animals, thus causing “suffering” and “even loss of health or life”.

Exceptions to the ban would be made for businesses and research units. The proposal also provides for New Year’s Eve celebrations, allowing local councils to pass legislation permitting fireworks to be set off on 31 December or 1 January.

Notes from Poland

Photo – Fireworks explode above the Palace of Culture and Science marking the end of the Poland-wide fund raising event the 25th Grand Finale of Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity in Warsaw, Poland, 15 January 2017. The aim of the this year’s Grand Finale fundraiser is ‘saving the lives and health of children in paediatric wards and providing dignified medical treatment of the elderly’. EPA/Radek Pietruszka