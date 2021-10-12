Polish prime minister accuses opposition of lying about ‘Polexit’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s government does not want Poland to leave the European Union, the prime minister said on Tuesday, accusing opposition politicians of spreading what he said were lies.

“Our dear opposition are trying to insinuate that we want to weaken the union by leaving the EU,” Mateusz Morawiecki said during a summit of the four central and east European “Visegrad” nations in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

“This is obviously not just fake news, it is something worse – it is a lie that aims to weaken the Union. This is a harmful myth which the opposition substitutes for its lack of ideas on the proper position of Poland in Europe,” he said.

via Reuters