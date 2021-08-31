Polish students to return back to schools normally, no masks in class

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Polish Government has announced that the new scholastic year will begin “normally” with regular class attendance, with President Andrzej Duda saying that there are no plans to introduce lockdowns.

Addressing a press briefing, Duda insisted: “The school year will begin normally. There are absolutely no plans to introduce lockdowns, hybrid or other special learning systems.”

Duda was speaking after a Cabinet meeting which focused on preparing the national school system for an expected fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that although schools would open normally for the new school year, they will be equipped with additional safety equipment, including antiseptic distributors, thermometers, face masks and protective gloves.

The Polish Government said that school children would not have to wear face masks in class, but would have to wear them in common areas and during breaks.

He also announced a national COVID-19 vaccination programme in schools, beginning in the third week of the school year.

via Poland In