Poll shows majority think Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister

More people think Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister than think he should continue in office, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

The first poll of 2021 found that 43% thought he should resign, while 40% said that he should remain as leader. However, most Conservative voters (87%) think Johnson should stay on as leader, with just 7% thinking he should resign. Just 20% believed Keir Starmer should resign as Labour leader, with 52% saying he should remain as leader.

There were also signs of a slight drop in support for the government’s handling of coronavirus. Some 72% (+4 on the last poll) think the government has not acted fast enough, with 42% (+4) thinking they are definitely not acting fast enough.

Overall, Labour hold a one-point lead on 40% of the vote, with the Conservatives on 39%. The Lib Dems are on 6%, the SNP on 5%, and the Greens on 4%.

Main Photo: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after attending a cabinet meeting in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

