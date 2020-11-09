Pope appeals for peace in Ethiopia and Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis appealed to Ethiopian authorities to choose the path of peace and expresses his hope that the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis may yield peace and stability in Libya.

Speaking after the recitation of the Angelus Prayer, the Pope invited all Ethiopians “to prayer and to the fraternal respect for dialogue and the peaceful resolution of discord.”

Pope Francis then turned his thoughts to the quest for stability in Libya and noted that the first meeting of the Lybian Political Dialogue Forum, that includes and engages all parties, are about to begin in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

He described the forum as an important event and said “I sincerely hope that in this delicate moment, a solution to the long suffering of the Libyan people will be found.”

Expressing his hope that “The recent agreement for a permanent ceasefire be respected and concretized, the Pope asked for prayers for the delegates of the Forum.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) is a fully inclusive intra-Libyan political dialogue established by the Berlin Conference Outcomes, last January, which were endorsed by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It represents a variety of different constituencies, based on the principles of inclusivity, fair geographic, ethnic, political, tribal, and social representation.

Vatican News

