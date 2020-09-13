Pope appeals to protestors and governments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis addressed the “numerous popular manifestations of protest” throughout the world in remarks spoken after the Angelus on Sunday.

He said these protests “express the growing disappointment” people have regarding certain critical “political and social situations.”

His words to the demonstrators was that of urging that they present their demands “peacefully, without succumbing to the temptation of aggression and violence.”

Turning his attention to those with responsibilities toward the public and to those in government, Pope Francis appealed that they “listen to the voice of their citizens and welcome their just aspirations assuring complete respect for human rights and civil liberties.”

He also had a word for the “ecclesial communities” in areas experiencing such protests. He invited these communities, to “do everything possible “in favour of dialogue”, and “in favour of reconciliation”, under the direction of their pastors.

Vatican News

