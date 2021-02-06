Pope appoints woman Under-Secretary at Synod of Bishops

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vatican News – Pope Francis has appointed Sr Nathalie Becquart and Fr Luis Marín de San Martín to be the Under-Secretaries of the Synod of Bishops.

Currently headed by Cardinal Mario Grech, the Synod of Bishops is a permanent institution established by Pope Paul VI in 1965, in response to the desire of the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council to keep alive the spirit of collegiality engendered by the conciliar experience.

The appointment of Sr Natalie Becquart is particularly interesting as it is the first time ever a woman has been appointed to this position.

