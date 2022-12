Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis has asked for a “gesture of clemency” for prison inmates in the run-up to Christmas.

In a letter addressed to all Heads of State, he invites them to make a symbolic gesture “towards our brothers and sisters who are deprived of their liberty and who are held eligible to benefit from such a provision”.

This is the motivation reported in a statement issued on Monday by the Director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

Vatican News

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first