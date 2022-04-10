Pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine leading to peace negotiations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, leading to negotiations and peace.

“Put the weapons down!” he said at the end of a Palm Sunday service for tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.

“Let An Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations,” he said.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Photo Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 10 April 2022. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI