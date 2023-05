Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis on Friday cancelled the day’s audiences because he has a fever, the Vatican said.

No meetings with groups were scheduled, but he did not receive individual people either due to his indisposition.

“Due to a feverish state, Pope Francis did not receive (anyone) in audience this morning,” the Vatican press office said.

Via RAI News

