VATICAN CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the latest wave of missile attacks on Ukraine and called for a ceasefire to avert the risk of an escalation of the conflict.

He spoke at his general audience as NATO allies were investigating unconfirmed reports that an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine was caused by stray Russian missiles. He did not mention the incident.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra

