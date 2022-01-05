Pope Francis calls for simplification of adoption rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for the simplification of adoption rules.



Speaking at his weekly general audience in the Vatican, Francis said “we must not be afraid of choosing the path of adoption, to take on the risk of welcome.



“I hope that institutions are always ready to help adoption in this way, guarding with seriousness but also simplifying the procedures necessary so that the dream of so many little ones who need a family, and of so many married couples who long to give of themselves in love, is realized”.



The pope’s call came in a catechesis on Joseph, Jesus’ father.



Stressing that “it is not enough to bring a child into the world to say you are also fathers and mothers,” the pope underscored the value of adoption.



“This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and of fatherhood and motherhood.



“How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! “And how many married couples want to be fathers and mothers but cannot do so for biological reasons; or, while already having children, want to share family affection with those who have been deprived of it”.

File photo by EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Via ANSA